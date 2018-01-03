Tiny & TI’s Divorce On Hold: Why She Now Hopes They Stay ‘Together Forever’

After some steamy NYE PDA, it appears that T.I. and Tiny’s divorce is DOA. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned neither wants to go through with the breakup, which suits Tiny just fine!

It may not have been as prestigious as the Times Square ball drop, but Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, rung in 2018 with their own ceremony. Tip couldn’t keep his hands to himself during Xscape’s New Year’s Eve performance in Atlanta, giving his wife a playful slap on the backside. Judging by the smiles on both Tiny and T.I.’s faces, is it safe to say the divorce is off? “The divorce is totally on hold and has been for a while,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Neither Tiny nor T.I. are currently talking to their lawyers and all the paperwork filed is just sitting around on the attorney’s desks getting stale.”

It seems these two are content to let the clock run out on their divorce filings, as the source reminds HollywoodLife.com that there are time limits on all the filings. “So, at some point, the original paperwork will no longer be valid, which is what Tiny is hoping for. They currently are getting along great so don’t look for either one of them to move forward with the divorce anytime soon. Tiny still loves T.I. with all of her heart and feels they were meant to be together forever.”

Well, if Tiny keeps putting on more sizzling performances like what she did in Atlanta, she won’t have to worry about T.I. getting out of line again. Tip gets “totally turned on” while watching his wife perform, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The “Live Your Life” rapper absolutely loves seeing his wife up on the stage, and the source says that ever since Xscape has been touring, he and Tiny have been having “the best sex ever after her shows.” Does that mean they kicked off 2018 with a bang?

Bad puns, aside, these two ended 2017 on a high note. Though their marriage is still far from perfect, the couple had planned to have a wonderful Christmas with the entire family. Considering that Christmas 2016 was right after when Tiny filed for divorce, both of these expected this Christmas to make up for last year’s heartbreak. With a better Christmas and what appeared to be an amazing New Year’s Eve, 2018 might just be the best year ever for these two! Fingers crossed.

Are you glad that Tiny and T.I.’s divorce is on hold, HollywoodLifers?