Cameron Diaz Reportedly Pregnant With 1st Baby At Age 45: See Alleged Baby Bump Pics

Is Cameron Diaz expecting? A new report claims she is and that the alleged baby will help save her marriage to Benji Madden! See the new pics here & tell us if you see a bump.

Heading out to see “Hamilton” on Christmas Eve in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz, 45, and her husband Benji Madden, 38, looked blissful and more in love than ever — could it be because the actress is expecting their first child? Since photos from the outing surfaced, Radar Online has claimed that Cameron is in fact pregnant, and that the alleged little one will help her “failing romance” with the Good Charlotte singer. While we can neither confirm nor deny the news at this point, HollywoodLife.com did reach out to Cameron’s reps and are waiting for a reply. Click here to see pics of celebs’ gorgeous baby bumps.

In the pics, Cameron can be seen sporting a printed maxi skirt, sensible black flats, and a cropped denim jacket paired with an oversized yellow scarf. While smiling and walking with her hubby, the star placed her left hand on her stomach, which apparently indicated to the publication that she may have a bun in the oven. It’s important to remember though that food babies are real, and just because someone puts their hand on their belly, does not mean they are pregnant. Either way though, we’re sure a baby would be a welcome surprise for both Cameron and Benji!

In fact, according to Us Weekly, Cameron is not pregnant — BUT she would like to be soon! Apparently she and Benji “would love to have a baby, and it just hasn’t worked out,” a source recently told the mag. The star duo tied the knot three years ago, and since then, they’ve reportedly been trying hard to start a family together. However, from IVF to acupuncture and supplements, nothing has worked. “It’s been a long, hard struggle with many ups and downs,” the insider added. “Cameron would love more than anything to be a mom.”

Despite Radar‘s report that Benji and Cameron’s relationship is on the rocks, according to US, their marriage has never been stronger! “Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her,” their source said. Aw! The couple is even considering adoption. “They don’t know exactly what [parenthood] will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up,” the insider revealed. So is Cameron currently pregnant or not? Only time will tell!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Cameron is actually pregnant? Do you think she and Benji will start a family soon?