Ariel Winter Has Message For Her Haters While Showing Off Cleavage On NYE

Ariel Winter, 19, was given a “Be Free” Award from sponsor Planet Fitness during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 celebration on December 31. Appearing from Los Angeles, she wore a low-cut black blazer, and looked phenomenal! The award is all about being yourself, and Ariel totally embodies that mindset! She wears whatever she wants, whenever she wants, and is unapologetic about it! She was trolled for wearing a tight, nude mini dress for a family reunion, but it looked great on her and she wanted to wear it, so she did!

She looked super sexy on NYE as she urged her fans to leave judgement in the past and enter 2018 with a positive attitude! Her hair was up in a messy bun and her lips were full and pouty. Ariel is often criticized for the way she looks, but we think the fact that she does what she wants is totally amazing and inspiring! Ariel works hard on her body — she goes hard at the gym and eats right. She doesn’t drink soda, and instead drinks a ton of water throughout the day. “Ariel is very conscious of portion control, and she eats a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as whole grains, fiber-rich foods, fish, eggs and chicken,” a source close to Ariel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We love that Ariel is a body-positivity role model and we want to adopt some of her confidence in 2018!

