Offset Serves Celina Powell After Pregnancy Bombshell & Claims She’s Trying To Extort Him

Eek! Offset, 26, has officially taken action and spoken out about Celina Powell, who has accused him of fathering her unborn child. The rapper, who is engaged to Cardi B, 25, served Celina with a no-nonsense cease and desist letter on Dec. 29 through his lawyer from the law firm, Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, and is claiming she is just using him to extort him for money, according to TMZ. He’s also denying any claims that her child is his and says that Celina has demanded that he give her $50k and in exchange, she will get an abortion. The letter also states that she has lied about hooking up with other celebrities in the past and this is just another one of her schemes. This is definitely turning into a messy turn of events! Offset’s lawyer also says that Celina’s rants about him on social media have caused his finances to decline after some businesses backed out of deals that were in progess. See photos of Celina here!

Ever since the news of Celina’s accusations went public, things between Offset and Cardi haven’t been pretty dramatic. Although there’s been a lot of doubts, Celina has stated that Offset is indeed the father of her child and when she tried to tell Cardi on social media, she shut her out. The scandal has been pretty intense and it wasn’t until just recently on an Instagram live stream that Cardi B hinted toward her feelings about everything going on with Offset, including the leaked video of him allegedly cheating on her in a hotel room.

With all the back and forth doubts and claims, we’re not so sure how this one will pan out but we hope that everything gets settled one way or another! We wish the best to all the parties involved and hope there are clear answers soon!

