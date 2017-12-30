Celina Powell Claps Back At Offset’s Cease & Desist Letter — ‘S**k My D**k

Rude. After Offset served Celina Powell a cease and desist letter, following claims he knocked her up, she gave a vulgar response that made it clear she won’t be silenced.

“I ain’t cease and desisting SH*T,” Celina Powell wrote on Twitter on Dec. 30, after Offset, 26, had his legal team sent her a cease and desist letter following her claims that he’s the father of her alleged unborn child. “[Offset] tell ya lawyer suck my d*ck the way I sucked yours.” Well, isn’t that just lovely. Obviously, Celina isn’t intimidated by Offset’s decision to hire the powerful law firm Mannatt, Phelps and Phillips, but that bravado may come back to bite her. Offset’s lawyers reportedly made it clear to Celina that she needs to stop making any further claims about him, or else the firm “may commence litigation against you without any further notice.”

Oh, it’s serious when the lawyers get involved. The letter also accused Celina of making similar false pregnancy allegations with other celebrities she’s hooked up in the past. She also supposedly demanded Offset pay her $50k in return for her getting an abortion. Celina’s statements have “caused individuals and/or companies doing business or seeking to do business with [Offsett, real name Kiari Cephus] to abandon their projects with him.” Thus, the legal team sees enough reason to sue Celina for “defamation, and to recover compensatory and punitive damages” from her.

Celina, on the other hand, isn’t backing down. She EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she is “1000%” positive that Offset is the father of her baby, who she reportedly named Karma Lee Cephis when sharing photos of her sonogram. “I met Offset back in February at a music festival and I know exactly when we made the baby. I’m not lying and I do not care who does or does not believe me,” she told HollywoodLife.com.

With these accusations, which followed another, unrelated cheating scandal, Cardi B, 25, is understandably upset with Offset. She has made it clear to her fiancée that if a paternity test shows that Offset is the father, it’s over between them. “She loves her man,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “but Cardi has her limits, too.”

What do you think is going to happen to Offset, Cardi and Celina, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Offset and Cardi will stick together? Do you think he’s the father of Celina’s baby?