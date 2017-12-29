Jessica Morris: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Wrong Man’ Star

In our EXCLUSIVE interview, the star of Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Man’, Jessica Morris, tells us everything you need to know about her.

1.) Jessica Morris, 38, is originally from Jacksonville, Florida where her family is still located. “I usually have time to go back once a year, either during the holidays or in the summer,” Jessica told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Her favorite childhood memory? “I remember floating in inner tubes down the Ichetucknee River. It was so fun and relaxing, except for when I would spot a gator floating nearby,” Jessica added. “I get homesick when I see pictures of my nieces and nephews. They are growing up so fast and I miss so much.”

2.) She’s been acting since she was 16 years old. For Jessica, it all began with a cracker commercial in Tokyo, Japan! “I had so much fun. I moved out to LA after graduating and never looked back, she told HollywoodLife. “I want to continue to grow as an actress and stretch myself by playing interesting characters that take me out of my comfort zone.” Jessica also shared that she has plans to write “many more scripts” so she can keep creating opportunities for herself.

3.) Jessica stars in Lifetime Movie Network’s ‘The Wrong Man’ and ION’s original movie, ‘A Christmas Cruise’. “In ‘The Wrong Man’, I play the lead character of Kim,” Jessica told HollywoodLife. “After the untimely death of her grandmother, an estranged young woman, Kim, returns to her home to slowly discover the friendly, handsome man caring for her grandfather isn’t at all what he seems to be.” FYI: The Wrong Man premieres on on Friday, December 29 at 10/9c.

4.) When she’s not acting, Jessica has a flair for keeping the creative juices flowing! “I love to do anything creative,” the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in our interview. “Like decorating cake pops, paining, writing or designing jewelry.” How fun!

5.) Jessica’s favorite form of social media is Instagram. Jessica told HollywoodLife, “I love looking a everyone’s pictures and posting my own.” This is awesome, because Jessica is taking over HollywoodLife‘s TV Instagram (@HollywoodLifeTV) on Friday, December 29. Make sure you follow along as it’s sure to be really fun!

FYI: You can follow Jessica on Instagram (@jessicamorris01) and Twitter (@jessicaamorris). Tell her HollywoodLife sent you!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to watch Jessica take over HollywoodLife‘s TV Instagram? Will YOU be tuning in to watch The Wrong Man on Lifetime? Comment below, let us know!