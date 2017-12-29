La La Anthony’s Hottest Bikini Pics Of 2017: Soaking By The Infinity Pool & More

Sun’s out, buns out! La La Anthony has been serving up the heat all year round, by sharing her sexiest bikini-clad pics ever. She flashed major skin while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 29, looking fit and fabulous!

Is it hot in here? Nope, that’s just La La Anthony steaming up your feed! The Power actress, 38, has been eluding more self-confidence than ever and we don’t blame her! She looks fabulous, especially while soaking up the rays in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Dec. 29. The starlet left little to the imagination with her plunging black swimsuit, showing off major cleavage as she seductively posed for the camera. La La was seated on a stone wall, overlooking the ocean and a gorgeous scenic view. Her followers were in for a major treat, since she shared more smoldering snaps to her Instagram stories, showing her sunbathing alongside an infinity style pool while rocking a sailor’s cap. See La La’s hottest bikini-clad pics of 2017, here.

La La continues to turn heads with her bikini-clad pics, whether it’s during the holidays or the summer time! The TV personality dropped jaws only a few months ago when she flaunted her enviable curves in a Puerto Rican flag swimsuit. She was the definition of style goals with her bright red lipstick and matching baseball cap. “Ladies…Fall in love with YOURSELF FIRST ❤️🇵🇷#boricua,” she suitably captioned the pic on Aug. 26. La La also made a fashion statement while posing on a cruise ship as she watched the eclipse from the ocean on Aug. 21. Rocking a nude two-piece, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her insanely toned bod and they flooded her with compliments!

La La recently celebrated Christmas with her estranged hubby Carmelo Anthony, 33, making sure to put their precious son Kiyan, 10, first. “We wanna keep it normal and regular for him and my son should have both of his parents on the holidays,” La La shared on Daily Pop. “So yes, we’ll be together.” The bombshell also cheered on Melo from courtside in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16, rocking latex and faux fur for his big game against his former team: the New York Knicks. With New Year’s Eve 2018 right around the corner, the former flames might reunite again, but one thing’s for certain: her look for the night is going to be everything we’ve dreamed of and more!

