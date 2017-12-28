Celina Powell: 5 Things On The Instagram Star Claiming She’s Pregnant With Offset’s Baby

IG model Celina Powell just came forward claiming she’s expecting Cardi B’s fiance Offset’s baby! Here’s everything you need to know about her.

It’s a safe bet that Cardi B‘s , 25, world was just rocked! An Instagram model named Celina Powell just claimed that she’s pregnant with her fiance Offset‘s, 26, baby! She made the announcement on IG along with a few ultrasound images as proof. “Yes I am expecting & yes she’s a GIRL, my whole life is changing and right now it’s definitely for the better. I’m not sure what the future holds but I hope @offsetyrn & I work this out for the sake of Karma Lee Cephus.” I looks like she’s already picked out a name! In this light of this announcement, we’ve gathered up all the must-know info on Celina!

1) The 22-year-old stunner has been associated with the hip-hop community for years. Before Offset and Migos, she found fame for her time spent partying with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Fetty Wap and O’Shea Jackson Jr. That and her gorgeous looks have garnered her quite a following on social media. She has racked up as many as 150,000 followers on Instagram!

2) Celina is totally covered in tattoos. Not only is she completely beautiful, she’s also a big fan of the ink! Nearly her entire body is covered with artwork. That includes leopard print on her shoulder, a spiderweb elbow and a butterfly on her breast. Head here for loads images of Celina.

3) Her nickname is totally terrifying. Celina has been called “The Black Widow” in the past. Besides the obvious negative connotation, this could be a reference to her reputation in the hip-hop world as a possible mistress to the stars.

4) Celina is originally from Wheat Ridge, Colorado where she attended high school. She currently resides in Denver.

5) This apparently isn’t the first time she has claimed to be pregnant with a rapper’s child. In 2015, she was rumored to be pregnant with Fetty Wap’s child. She even mentions in her announcement that she’s made a similar claim before. “I know y’all like ‘this b*tch done faked hella pregnancies’ but this time there’s NOOO doubt.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU believe Celina or no? Let us know in the comments section below!