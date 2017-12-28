ESPN’s Jalen Rose Makes ‘Unfaithful’ Joke In Front Of GF Molly Qerim & Her Reaction Is Epic

ESPN’s Jalen Rose go the ultimate death stare from girlfriend Molly Qerim on live tv after making a bad joke about being unfaithful. We’ve got her priceless reaction.

Here’s a great way to end up sleeping on the sofa — joke about being unfaithful to your girlfriend’s face! That’s exactly what happened with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, 44, when he appeared on his girlfriend Molly Qerim‘s show First Take on the network on Dec. 27. The conversation was about how veteran linebacker James Harrison, 39, was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers only to immediately sign with their hated rival the New England Patriots. He was a longtime fan favorite in Steel City and many there called him an unfaithful traitor for joining the team that they’ll likely meet in the AFC Championship game. Jalen was doing his best to defend James’ decision, saying “people are only as faithful as their options.”

That did NOT sit well with Molly, who was seated just a few feet from her boyfriend and gave him a glaring side eye! “Don’t get yourself in trouble Jalen, keep going,” she snapped with an angry tone in her voice and shot him a total death stare before rolling her eyes. It didn’t help that he shot back “true story,” as his response, as if to validate that men and women will stray if given a sweet opportunity. He also didn’t say “NFL players” in his comment, he said “people” in general. Had he chosen his words more carefully he could have avoided totally pissing off his lady on live TV. See pics of ESPN’s female anchors, here.

So far neither Jalen or Molly has acknowledged their little on-air lovers spat on their social media. But many fans were quick to take the former NBA star to task on Twitter for being so thoughtless with his words right in front of his own girlfriend! Seriously, what was he thinking saying that “people are only as faithful as their options” when his lady was sitting there next to him?!

Must see tv!! @JalenRose just said ppl are only as faithful as their options. And @MollyQerim face is priceless lmao.bruh in the doghouse tonight #espn #FirstTake pic.twitter.com/KtbP63KC0H — Mike (@MikeCapitol) December 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Molly’s response was awesome?