J.Lo & A-Rod, Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden & 8 More Celeb Couples In Adorable Holiday Pajamas

For some couples, it’s not truly Christmas unless you’re both rocking festive PJs! Check out the cutest pics of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and more from the 2017 holiday.

Talk about Christmas couple goals! Here, we’ve rounded up all of the best pajama looks from Christmas 2017, from Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, to Ariel Winter, 19, and Levi Meaden, 30, and everyone in between! Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the cute pics.

JLo and A-Rod looked comfy in their pajamas, yes, but we have to admit that we really love when stars go for the matching sets. Just look at Levi and Ariel, who shared a sweet kiss while sporting snowman and penguin-printed red onesies! It’s almost too much. See photos of Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Simpson and more stars wearing Christmas pajamas here.

Some celebs even took it to the next level and posed in pajamas for their official Christmas cards, ensuring that their cozy looks would truly be remembered throughout history. Check out Florida George Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, 30, and his wife Hayley‘s card, Jessica Alba, 36, and Cash Warren‘s sweet card and more below!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple looked the cutest? Let us know who had your favorite matching look!