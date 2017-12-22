SZA Drops ‘The Weekend’ Video Directed By Solange Knowles & Fans Are Super Confused By It

SZA has shared a sexy and mysterious new video for her hit ‘The Weekend,’ and it’s definitely…unique. Watch the visual here!

In SZA‘s new video for “The Weekend,” we see her moving to the music in an empty parking garage and on a balcony, but it’s not your typical dance video, in that she’s totally alone the whole time. Watch the stunning visual (Dec. 21), which happens to be directed by Solange, 31, above!

For the most part, fans are loving the video, even though it wasn’t what they were expecting. “This was kind of unique. Interesting. Sexy but not your typical sexy. I’m good with it,” one fan commented on YouTube. Another joked: “She look ready for for a zombie apocalypse in that building!” Ha, fair enough.

Others aren’t so in love with the visual — and/or they don’t understand what’s going on in it. “When Sza’s song the Weekend ends and that cheering starts,” @ktgonkt tweeted, adding a GIF of a woman looking confused. “Me pretending to understand The Weekend music video only because i like SZA and Solange,” agreed one fan, who captioned another priceless GIF.

Still, SZA is nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, and more at the 2018 Grammys, so it’s pretty clear to say she’s doing something right! See more of SZA’s best pics here.

Check out more reactions to “The Weekend:”

Us: The Weekend is such a good song it needs a visual Sza: pic.twitter.com/OmnEAlx1hH — dejon. (@_Chickenist) December 22, 2017

me pretending to understand The Weekend music video only because i like SZA and Solange pic.twitter.com/uvsQkenZk1 — poc teenager🎄 (@aubreysoctober) December 22, 2017

The Weekend video wasn’t bad it just didn’t make sense for SZA. It was very Solange. And that’s fine. — Richey Collazo (@lilricheyrich) December 22, 2017

the weekend video looks like solange was just zooming in on sza with snapchat — amani (@amaniaIex) December 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of SZA’s new video? Tell us if you love it — or if it’s not your thing!