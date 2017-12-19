BTS & More K-Pop Groups Pay Respects To Jonghyun At Funeral Hall 1 Day After His Death

The entire K-Pop community is mourning the tragic death of the talented Jonghyun. Members of BTS, Girls’ Generation, and more were seen arriving at this hospital to say their final goodbyes to Jonghyun at his funeral.

The boys of BTS were filmed walking towards the funeral hall at the Asan Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, to pay their respects to Jonghyun, who died at the age of 27 of an apparent suicide. They were reportedly among the first to do so. The members of BTS are reportedly close friends with the members of Jonghyun’s group, SHINee, according to Metro. Other K-Pop groups like Girls’ Generation, NCT, and BoA were also seen arriving at the funeral hall to mourn Jonghyun’s death. Watch the video HERE.

Jonghyun may be gone, but he will not be forgotten. Over 500 fans reportedly showed up to the funeral hall to mourn the loss of Jonghyun. The funeral hall was filled with flowers and photographs of Jonghyun. The main funeral service will be held on Dec. 21 and will be private for the sake of the family, Metro reports.

The beloved K-Pop idol and SHINee lead singer, whose real name is Kim Jong-hyun, died on Dec. 18 after being found unconscious at a resident hotel in Seoul. Jonghyun’s older sister had called police after receiving troubling messages from her brother, and they rushed to the scene. Jonghyun was rushed to Konkuk University Hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead. Jonghyun reportedly sent his sister this message shortly before his death: “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye.” Just months before his death, Jonghyun revealed in an interview that he had been feeling depressed. He will be so missed.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Jonghyun’s family and friends in the comments below.