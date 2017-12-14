Cher Released A Line Of Christmas Sweaters & They’re As Ugly As Can Be In The Best Way Possible

There’s a new shopping destination for your ugly Christmas sweaters and it’s all thanks to Cher! She dropped a brand new collection of holiday gear and it’s already selling out, fast!

“Ho, Ho, Ho, Bitches”! — That’s your lovely holiday message from the one and only Cher! The singer, 71 — known for her iconic fashion — just released her third holiday collection and it’s hysterical! The collection, part of her label, Classic Cher, and titled “Cher Christmas,” includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, pajama pants, coffee mugs, keychains, tote bags, ornaments and beanie hats — all with her face on them, accompanied by funny one-liners. Click here to check out the collection!

“I really have fun with it and it’s, of course, all very positive,” she told Vogue. “We really went out of our way to find the ugliest motifs and fonts for those sweatshirts. We went through three designs or something. It’s hard because you want to make them as ugly as possible.”

Cher started the holiday collection when a fan suggested, a few years ago, that she should come out with a line of ugly Christmas sweaters, tees, and beanies to sell on her website.

Cher also shared that she throws a Christmas party every year with the same “fabulous” felt elves, Santa’s, lights and poinsettias. “We put swag stuff all around,” Cher explained. “It just goes into that kind of insane Christmas mode that you don’t ever want to do again, but you do every year anyway.”

Although Cher is a pro at creating the best holiday merch, she’s not a fan of endless gift-wrapping. “I like wrapping the present I want to wrap,” she admitted, however, “I don’t want to be the person wrapping all the presents. I want to wrap, like, three. And I don’t like getting presents, either; I’m kind of weird about it.”

You’ll see more of Cher when she heads to Broadway in 2018, for a musical, based on her life!

