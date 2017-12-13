BTS Wants To Work With Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez — Collaboration In The Works?

This is exciting! BTS has been hitting up the music scene in a big way and they would love to someday collaborate with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez! Will there be a new song in the future?

BTS has been making a huge mark as a K-pop group on the music scene this year and they are already thinking of other artists they’d like to work with in the future, including Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez! The South Korean singers listed both Justin and Selena as the top two in their list of dream collaborations along with Shawn Mendes, according to People. They already met Shawn at this year’s American Music Awards and thought he was “really nice and cool.” With the major success they’ve had in the past few months, they are gaining the leverage to definitely make these collaborations happen and that’s something we’d love to see! Can you imagine a romantic song with the amazing vocals from Justin and these seven hunks?! We’re already swooning! Check out some of the best photos of BTS here!

Although BTS already has enough fans to sell out tons of shows, a Justin and Selena collab could open up their music to a wide variety of music lovers. The group, consisting of Jin, 25, Suga, 24, J-Hope, 23, RM, 23, Jimin, 22, V, 21, and JungKook, 20, has gained worldwide exposure since they burst on the scene and are currently making big waves in the United States. “We were stunned by the big crowd at LAX when we arrived to attend the AMAs in L.A. in November,” V told People. “We kind of expected some welcoming fans but there were hundreds of people waiting for us at nine in the morning. It’s the craziest but also the best moment ever.”

They may be surprised by the growth of their fan base, but we’re not! These guys are super talented and even won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards back in May. If that’s not proof that they’re gaining massive exposure and many loyal fans, we don’t know what is! We’ll be on the lookout for some new tunes with BTS and Justin, Selena, Shawn, or other amazing artists in the future!

