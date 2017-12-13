Bella Hadid’s Secret Night Out With NBA Star Brandon Ingram: Friends Like Him Over The Weeknd

Bella Hadid and NBA player Brandon Ingram spent a sexy evening together at NYC hotspot Zuma New York on Dec. 12, and now, her friends are trying to set them up!

The Weeknd, who? Even though the singer has reportedly been trying to rekindle his romance with Bella Hadid, following his recent breakup with Selena Gomez, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bella’s friends have a different guy in mind for her. “Bella’s friends are trying to get her and [NBA star] Brandon [Ingram] together. They want to take her attention off The Weeknd. They have nothing against Abel personally, they just don’t think she should take him back right now. They don’t think he’s put in enough effort,” a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Bella and Brandon actually spent some intimate time together at NYC hotspot Zuma New York on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12. Despite losing to the hometown New York Knicks in last night’s game, the Los Angeles Lakers player celebrated his time in New York with Bella, Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye and Camila Morrone. “The group spent their night in a private room, where they enjoyed Zuma’s menu of Izakaya-inspired Japanese fare, featuring robata grilled dishes and sushi,” a rep for the restaurant told us. Bella also watched the game earlier in the evening and posted a pic of Brandon on her Instagram stories. Could she have a crush on him? Her friends are certainly hoping so!

“[Her friends are] trying to get her interested in other guys and they think Brandon would be a great choice. Bella loves basketball and she’s been a Laker’s fan all her life. Plus he’s just a cool guy, her friends think he could really be good for her. The problem is she’s still so hung up on The Weeknd, it’s very hard for her to think about dating any other guys. Nothing’s official yet between her and The Weeknd yet, but she’s already very caught up again,” our source adds. See pics of Brandon in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Who should Bella date — Brandon or The Weeknd? Tell us below!