Nicki Minaj: See Her 35 Hottest Photos Ever In Honor Of Her 35th Birthday

We’ve got a birthday in the house! Queen of Hip Hop, Nicki Minaj just turned 35, and to celebrate her special day, we’ve compiled 35 of her hottest pics ever. Happy birthday, Nicki!

According to Nicki Minaj, “Errday my birthday.” Technically, we may have to disagree with that one, but the statement rings true today! Nicki is celebrating her 35th birthday today, Dec. 8, and we figured what better way to celebrate her special day than to take a look back at her hottest pics over the years! After all, Nicki basically broke the internet with her Paper Magazine shoot last month — we are still shook looking at those photos!

The self-proclaimed “Barbie” has certainly posted some jaw dropping photos over the years. The hip hop singer loves to show off her crazy outfits, insane bod, and hair choices on her Instagram page, and we’re so here for it! Keep the pics coming, Nicki! Her outfit at this year’s MTV VMAs gave us major Barbie vibes, as she wore a skin-tight spandex pink body suit, with long blonde and pink hair… super sexy! Another fan fave pic the “Superbass” rapper has posted is when she had an entire boob exposed at Paris Fashion week, totally epic!

The sultry singer has had quite the year as well! She launched her new lipstick line with MAC Cosmetics which had her makeup fans (us included) totally freaking out. Additionally, she and lover Meek Mill, 30, split up earlier in the year. And who can forget her insane feud with Remy Ma, 37, which had so many of us on the edge of our seats, waiting for new diss tracks! We can’t wait to see what 35 has in store for the rapper, we sure she’s up to amazing things already.

