Vince is all for getting skin removal surgery, but Tamar is concerned he’s unnecessarily putting himself in danger in this intense EXCLUSIVE ‘Tamar & Vince’ preview!

“I know Vince is really adamant that he gets his skin removed,” Tamar Braxton says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. “And for real, I just want him to be happy, but there has to be safer options out there, and I plan on finding one. I can’t have my son lose his father over, you know, him trying to be fine and skinny and all six-packed up and stuff. I ain’t even six-packed up.”

Vince Herbert is determined to get the skin removal surgery after losing over 100 pounds in a dramatic weight loss transformation. Vince is more confident than he’s ever been, and Tamar thinks her husband has gotten a little too confident. Well, Vince isn’t letting Tamar’s concerns put a dent in his confidence whatsoever.

“Tamar’s been a little jealous about my swag,” Vince says. “She’s upset that I feel good about myself. I can’t help that. I feel good about myself. I feel even better now that I know I’m going to live longer!” Come on, Vince. Tamar’s just worried about you! Any type of surgery has its risk.

Tamar & Vince airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

