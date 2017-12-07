Michelle Rounds: Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex’s Death Officially Ruled Suicidal Overdose: See Autopsy Report

After reviewing the autopsy report, officials have confirmed it: Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, sadly took her own life by an intentional drug overdose.

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, and review of the available medical records, the history and the toxicology report, it is my opinion that Michelle Rounds-Monteleone, a 46 year old woman, died as the result of intoxication by amitriptyline, clonazepam and quetiapine,” the Office of the Medical Examiner of Orlando, Florida wrote in its autopsy of Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, given to HollywoodLife.com on Dec. 7 “The manner of death is classified as suicide.”

This confirmation came after the Orange Country Medical Examiners Office ruled that Michelle’s Sept. 11 death to be a suicide. The combination of those drugs — amitriptyline, a nerve pain medication/antidepressant; clonazepam, a sedative that treats anxiety, panic disorder and seizures; and quetiapine, a drug meant to treat depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia – led to her demise. Prior to release of the autopsy, the Orange Country Medical Examiner EXCLUSIVELY told HolylwoodLife.com that there were no signs of any trauma to her body, strongly suggesting that her death was self-inflicted.

Michelle was found inside her home, dead from her suicide. Shortly after the discovery, Rosie issued a statement, saying that she was “saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy….My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.” Rosie and Michelle divorced in 2016. Michelle married Krista Monteleone in Dec. 2016. The two had adopted a daughter together during their short time as a couple. Similarly, Michelle and Rosie adopted daughter Dax, 4, in 2012.

Sadly, Michelle reportedly attempted suicide in 2015. She allegedly took some pills and wine while at a DoubleTree Hotel in Nauet, New York in September of that year. Rosie supposedly found out about this and called up her ex-wife, reportedly talking with her until the EMTs arrived. Michelle was able to get help then, but sadly, she would struggle with mental illness until her heartbreaking end.

HollywoodLifers, if you or anyone you know needs someone to talk to, please reach out to the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Our thoughts are with Michelle’s family, friends and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.