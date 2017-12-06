‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Has A Breakdown After A Shocking Revelation

Whoa. ‘Empire’ pulled one heck of a twist on us in the final moments of the Dec. 6 episode. Andre ended up having a mental breakdown after this jaw-dropping turn of events.

The Lyon family is dealing with the fallout of Jamal beating up Warren in public. There’s a warrant out for his arrest, but Thirsty has struck a deal so Jamal can turn himself in. Finding Warren is a necessity. He’s the key to taking down Diana. Lucious brings the family together to talk about Andre. He’s clearly next on Diana’s hit list. Andre doesn’t think Diana can get to him. Well, she already has with his psychiatrist, but he doesn’t know that. Lucious plants the seed in Andre’s head that Pamela could be betraying him.

Andre asks Pamela flat out if she’s working for Diana. She swears she’s not and is really hurt by his accusation. Andre realizes very quickly that he’s messed up when she walks away. Thirsty watches him from afar and alerts Lucious. Later, Andre opens up to his father about Pamela. He didn’t think it was possible for him to open his heart after Rhonda.

Now You See Her, Now You Don’t

Tiana’s recorded a hot new song since breaking up with Hakeem. Hakeem comes to see her, but their face-to-face meeting ends with Tiana slapping Hakeem. Shine decides to give Hakeem some advice. He takes Hakeem to meet his kids and tells him to let no one get in between him and his family. Meanwhile, Jamal is struggling with the aftermath of Warren’s betrayal. He starts drinking again. Hakeem comes over and finds Jamal listening to the song he made with Warren. Hakeem deletes Warren’s part, so they can make a clapback. Together, they create one epic song.

Cookie finds Warren and puts a gun in his face. Warren swears Jamal is the love of his life. He tells Cookie about Andre’s psychiatrist and how he’s been messing with Andre’s meds. Pamela shows up on Andre’s door, and he’s ready to apologize. She doesn’t want to hear it. She’s heartbroken that she opened up about killing someone, and then he accuses her of treachery. Pamela thinks Andre doesn’t understand how she feels, but he totally knows.

As this is going on, Thirsty finds out that there’s no Pamela Rose in the NYPD. Andre’s getting played! Pamela gets Andre to reveal that he was involved in the car bomb plot to kill Lucious. As soon as he makes his confession, she admits she’s actually an undercover Vegas cop. She’s known about the car bomb the whole time. She just needed Andre to admit it. She aims her gun at him, and they begin to fight. Andre accidentally snaps Pamela’s neck and kills her. Andre totally freaks out when Cookie and Lucious show up.

But here’s the thing. Cookie and Lucious do not see Pamela’s dead body when they arrive. That’s because she’s NOT REAL. Andre has been imagining her this whole time! Andre completely breaks down in front of his parents. They are devastated that their son is suffering so much. It’s officially time for OPERATION SAVE ANDRE!!!!!!

