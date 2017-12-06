Cam Newton Finally Debuts His Beautiful Baby Girl’s Face In Cute Family Christmas Photo

There she is! Cam Newton became a dad to a beautiful baby girl in early 2017 and now we’ve finally got to see her face! Click in for his family’s adorable Christmas card.

It’s about darn time! Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, 28, welcomed his first daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella into the world earlier this year but we’ve yet to see her precious face until now. The NFL star never officially released her date of birth, just picturing himself holding her back in April when all we could see was the top of her hairy head. Now he and his family have posed for a Christmas card at it is just beautiful! Sovereign-Dior is already so big, and has her dad’s expressive brown eyes as she sits atop his left knee. Since he has such amazing style, of course SD does too as she’s seen dressed in a bronze metallic dress with a white booties and a white and gold matching headband. There’s no doubt with her daddy’s luxurious taste that the whole look is high-end designer.

Seated on Cam’s other knee is his one-year-old son Chosen. Longtime girlfriend and mother to the babies Kia Proctor is standing above her man in a gorgeous glittering gold gown as he’s seated front and center with their kiddos. Included in the family photo is the former club hostess’ daughter from a previous relationship. In addition Cam’s million-watt smile, he’s sharply dressed for the holiday season in a red sweater, crisp white shirt and gold pants. Even little Chosen is wearing a matching outfit! See pics of Cam, here.

“Tis the season,” 28-year-old Kia captioned the photo that she posted to her Instagram account on Dec. 6, along with styling details for her gown and makeup, as well as a shout-out to the high-end kids boutique where the bought their children’s outfits. Oh man we can totally see why she would want to share her beautiful family holiday photo with the whole world. Two small Christmas trees adorned with gold lights are on either side of the frame while the fam is posed in front of a white and gold fireplace. This just makes us want to drink hot cocoa and start singing Christmas carols it’s so festive!

