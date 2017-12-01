‘Lady Bird’: 5 Things To Know About The Indie Teen Drama You Need To See

Everyone’s talking about ‘Lady Bird’, but if you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t seen it yet, here’s what you need to know!

1.) ‘Lady Bird’ is a coming of age story about a teenage girl and the complicated relationship she has with her mother. Here’s the full synopsis: “Marion McPherson, a California nurse, works tirelessly to keep her family afloat after her husband loses his job. She also maintains a turbulent bond with a teenage daughter who is just like her — loving, strong-willed and deeply opinionated.”

2.) The beloved indie film has a star-studded cast. Not only does Saoirse Ronan star, but Laurie Metcalfe plays her mom, while indie darling Greta Gerwig directed. Co-stars also include some of 2017’s biggest breakouts, like Beanie Feldstein and Timothee Chalamet. It’s basically awards season bait from start to finish!

3.) ‘Lady Bird’ is already accumulating awards! The season has just barely begun as 2017 comes to a close, but the female directed and led film is starting to rack up. Not only did star Saoirse win the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actress, but Greta received the Satellite Auteur Award. It will be exciting to see how far Lady Bird goes as the bigger award shows approach!

4.) The film broke Rotten Tomatoes record. Yes, really. Lady Bird has 100% positive reviews on the site, beating out Toy Story 2 which was released in 1999. No big deal, just making internet history over here!

5.) Saoirse Ronan could land a third Oscar nomination thanks to ‘Lady Bird.’ The critically acclaimed actress is being toted as a frontrunner for the Best Actress category for the upcoming 2018 Academy Awards, and it’s all due to her incredible work in the film, Lady Bird. As mentioned, this would be Saoirse’s third nomination over the course of her career, with her first being a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in Atonement in 2008, and her second being a Best Actress nod for her role in Brooklyn.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Have YOU seen Lady Bird? If not, are you planning to see it before awards season? Comment below, let us know!