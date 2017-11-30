Kodak Black & Cuban Doll Engaged?: He Proposes With Stack $100s Instead Of Diamond Ring

This is an unconventional marriage proposal. Kodak Black made Cuban Doll put a giant diamond ring on his finger and he returned the gesture by giving her a stack of $100’s!

Um, congratulations? Florida rapper Kodak Black, 20, shared a video where he appeared to be getting engaged to Instagram model Cuban Doll, 19, but the whole thing seemed like they were just horsing around. He showed off a giant diamond band for the camera and grabbed his sweetie and demanded “Propose to me girl,” in the least romantic way ever. He sat down, pulled her down to the ground and she asked “Will you marry me” while shoving the ring back on his ringer where it had originally come from. The video then cut to the next scene where the couple was celebrating their new union…to cash! See pics of Kodak, here.

Kodak doesn’t return the proposal, as Cuban Doll has decided she’s rather be betrothed to cash instead of the “Tunnel Vision” rapper. “I’m married to the money. I’m married to the money” the blonde model chanted while flaunting a wad of $100 bills. “She married to the money. I’m married to the money,” he added as they continued to make it rain down cash. Is this an engagement or a strip club?

Kodak — real name Dieuson Octave — has more celebrating to do as he’s finally settled his child support case with baby mama Jammiah Broomfield. He’s agreed to pay $4,200 a month until 2033 towards the upbringing of his son King Khalid. He will also cover all of his son’s insurance costs. Broomfield’s lawyer Sara Lawrence told Bossip that, “This was not easy to get to, but they love the kid, and he’s a cute little boy.” While he may have taken care of that legal matter, he’s still facing a possible 35 years in prison in South Carolina where a grand jury indicted him on felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in April. He’s accused of raping a teenage fan after a concert in 2016. No trial date has been set in this matter and it’s clearly not on his mind as he and Cuban Doll celebrate their “engagement.”

