Beth Chapman On 13-Hour Surgery to Remove Throat Tumor: Your Life Could Be Instantly Gone

Beth Chapman is blessedly cancer free now, but the road to get there wasn’t easy. Beth detailed in a new interview that she underwent a 13-hour throat surgery that she feared could kill her.

It took nearly an entire day under the knife for Beth Chapman to have a cancerous tumor removed from her neck. Though the reality star, married to Duane “Dog” Chapman, was terrified that she could die on the operating table, things went smoothly. “It puts a real reality on you that your life could be gone in an instant,” Beth said in the couple’s new A&E documentary, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. “You come to a place where you start to appreciate all of these fans that are watching your show while they’re sitting there being pumped full of chemo, hoping for you to make them laugh, if only for a second.”

Beth previously told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that after conquering the hurdles that were her stage 2 cancer diagnosis and major surgery, she still faced a lot of challenges post-op. “I had serious side effects from the drugs I was given. I was allergic to some of the medications, and it was difficult to get over it,” she told us. “…But all in all, there’s no expectations with cancer. You don’t have any expectation. No one can fully prepare you for what it’s going to be like because everyone’s body is different. You have to take it day by day.

“You really become a different person after surgery,” she continued. “You’re on heavy medication. I think that reality sometimes hurts, and I think showing everything in moderation is something they did a really good job of.” We’re so happy that Beth’s healthy and safe with the support of her loving husband and children!

