Ellen DeGeneres Straight Up Asks BTS If They’ve Ever Dated A Fan And Their Reactions Are Priceless

Yep, Ellen DeGeneres went there! BTS sat down for a super juicy interview on her show, and when asked if they’ve ever hooked up with an A.R.M.Y. fan, they totally lost it.

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) made their highly-anticipated appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nov. 27, and it was everything. Watch above as Ellen DeGeneres, 59, asks all of the hard-hitting questions for BTS’ U.S. daytime TV debut!

“Your fans — it’s really incredible,” Ellen says towards the end of the clip. “Have you ever gotten together, hooked up with any of the A.R.M.Y.?” she adds, referring to the band’s super dedicated fanbase. The studio audience immediately goes wild, and the guys start laughing! See more pics of BTS here.

“We are doing it right now,” RM says cheekily, meaning that they’re with fans in the room at the moment. “No, you know what I mean,” Ellen grins, as the crowd starts screaming again. “Have you all ever dated one of your A.R.M.Y.? she repeats. “Explain what ‘hooked up’ means, come on,” Ellen jokingly says to the translator as he speaks to the guys in Korean.

RM laughs again, and V insists, “No, no,” looking a bit flustered as J-Hope giggles, too. Good one, Ellen!

You’ve never seen anything like this. BTS. Tomorrow. #btsxellen #btsarmy @bts.bighitofficial A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

BTS also performed the “MIC Drop” remix, and it was super epic. Then, we have their Jimmy Kimmel performance to look forward to, so stay tuned!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ appearance on The Ellen Show? Tell us if you loved it!