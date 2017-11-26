The 2017 Soul Train Awards is far from over, but we’ve already picked out one of our favorite highlights. Watch Tamar Braxton blow the roof off the place with her epic ‘Blind’ performance.

We weren’t kidding when we said the 2017 Soul Train Awards would blow your mind! Only an hour into the show, Tamar Braxton, 40, raised the roof with an empowering performance of “Blind,” released earlier this year on her album Bluebird Of Happiness. The singer, whose sister Toni Braxton actually won the Don Cornelius Legend Award tonight, moved the audience to tears as she sang her heart out in a breathtaking, floor-length black dress with sheer sleeves. Her bob-length hair was sleek, straight, and super classy.

The 2017 Soul Train Awards promises MANY spectacular performances, so hold onto your hat! Jessie J is set to make an appearance, as well as Keyshia Cole, Major, Method Man, Tank, U-God, and many more. We hate picking favorites, but Tamar’s performance definitely raised the bar for her fellow musicians. Can anyone top her? Only time will tell. Even Twitter is going wild over her live concert. “Tamar did her THING,” one user wrote. “Tamar’s mic is ON and she’s showing out,” another added. Some eagle-eyed fans even noticed this slight eye twitch Tamar had going on, but we honestly couldn’t see it.

After tonight’s performance, we predict Tamar will make front page news! Everyone’s going to be talking about it, which should hopefully take the focus away from her divorce from Vincent Herbert. Apparently their marriage grew so “toxic” that going separate ways was the only logical decision for both parties. “She’s heartbroken that her marriage has to end but it’s the only option, things were just too toxic,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s going to fight tooth and nail to get full custody of her son.” We hope happier things are in Tamar’s future!

