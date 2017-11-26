Ariel Winter’s Diet: How She Keeps Her Enviable Shape After Overcoming Body Image Issues

Ariel Winter has an amazing body and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what kind of diet she’s on to keep it that way. Here are the details!

Ariel Winter, 19, is definitely in great shape and loves to flaunt her curves whenever she has the opportunity to do so it’s no surprise that she works pretty hard to keep herself looking and feeling great! “Ariel doesn’t adhere to any kind of fixed diet, but she always makes sure to eat healthily and she shuns any kind of fast, processed, or junk food,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Ariel is very conscious of portion control, and she eats a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as whole grains, fiber-rich foods, fish, eggs and chicken. She never consumes any kind of soda, and she makes sure that she drinks at least three liters of water a day.” Wow! It sounds like she sure knows how to take care of herself! See some of Ariel’s sexiest pics here!

“In addition to eating super healthy, Ariel is religious when it comes to working out, she goes to the gym at least four days a week, and trains with Gunnar Peterson,” the source continued. “Levi Meaden often works out with her, and they love to go hiking together too. Ariel puts a lot of work into staying fit, but as far as she’s concerned, it’s worth every bit of the effort. After years of struggling, Ariel has finally managed to overcome her body image issues, she loves how she looks now, and is really proud of everything she’s achieved.”

It’s great to see Ariel out there with confidence and surrounding herself with people who also compliment her body! The talented star is always proving that she is a great role model to many women out there and continues to thrive with both her career and personal life. We couldn’t be happier for her!

