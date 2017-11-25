Octomom Reveals How Beautiful & Healthy Her Octuplets Are At 8 — Watch Thanksgiving Videos

Natalie Suleman – aka ‘Octomom’ – proudly showed off her octuplets at Thanksgiving. It’s been eight years since she gave birth and both mom and kids look great!

“A new year, an old tradition…#TurkeyTrot5k #FitFamily #HappyThanksgiving,” Natalie Suleman (formerly known as Nadya, also formerly known as “Octomom”) said on a Nov. 24 Instagram post. The 42-year-old mother of 14 posed with her octuplets – Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah – who turned 8-years-old on Jan. 26. It seems Natalie wasn’t going to let these adorable kids just sit around after Thanksgiving dinner, as she made sure they got out into the fresh air and work off those extra helpings of pumpkin pie.

Natalie also shared a precious video of her kids competing in a sac race. Poor Jonah kept struggling to hop along, but thanks to his mom cheering him on from the sidelines, he kept going…until he hilariously just stepped out of the bag to finish the race. Jonah is basically all of us – who wants to hop in a sack?

In fact, Jonah seemed to be over this whole “exercise after a holiday” thing, especially towards the end of the 5-kilometer race. The poor guy was too tuckered out, but Natalie had strength to spare! “And last but not least to finish the race…#LittleJonah #NeverGiveUp 🏃#IsJonahYourHouseAndYourTheSnail,” she captioned a video of her carrying her son on her back. “Is Jonah your house and you’re the snail,” is what one of her daughters asked Natalie. That is so adorable.

Natalie has come a far way from when she was last in the spotlight. After giving birth to her eight kids in 2009, she adopted the Octomon persona which led her to stripping an appearing in porn. “Everything I ever did was for money to put food on the table,” she said in a 2016 interview. “I did everything on my own and paid everything out of my own pocket so I was Octomom for four years…I descended down a very dark and destructive path.” Since getting on a better path, Natalie has lived a fit lifestyle, all while taking care of her family.

The results were clearly visible in a picture she shared on July 11 – her birthday! “I am so grateful for kind-hearted people in this world who take valuable time out of their lives to be thoughtful and considerate towards others,” she wrote, thanking a person(s) who bought her some new workout gear. “I’ve been wearing the same workout outfit for years now (detergent lol), and needed a new one but didn’t want to waste money 🙈…I have never met you but all the kids and I are so appreciative of your altruistic gestures!” Looking good, Natalie!

What do you think about Natalie and her kids, HollywoodLifers? Isn’t it amazing how they’ve grown up so fast?