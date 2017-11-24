Selena Gomez Stuns By Going Braless In Sultry New Shoot For Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’

Ow ow! Selena Gomez looks absolutely gorgeous in a new photo shoot, and you can see the supersexy pic of her showing off her cleavage in a badass suit jacket here.

Selena Gomez, 25, has been named Billboard‘s 2017 Woman of the Year, but she’s more like the Woman of the Decade — or Century — in our minds! Just take one look at this devastatingly sexy new pic, which has Sel baring her decolletage in a tight suit jacket and pants.

The beautiful shot comes courtesy of celeb/fashion photographer Ruven Afanador, and stylist Kate Young chose Sel’s outfit. Dark lipstick and a dramatic smoky eye paired nicely with Sel’s center-parted hair, which was styled in a wet look. So good! See Selena’s sexiest Instagram photos here.

The “Wolves” singer will be presented with the Woman of the Year award at the annual Women in Music dinner and awards gala at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 30, and we can’t wait! “Not only is Selena soaring on the charts, but she continuously inspires young women everywhere to be authentic, give back and to not be afraid to use their voice,” president of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group John Amato said in a statement. “She is never afraid to speak her mind and has used her platform to advocate for the needs of others. We are thrilled to be able to honor her as our Woman of the Year.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s new shoot for Billboard? Comment and let us know!