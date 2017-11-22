Miss Universe 2017: All The Sizzling Swimsuit Competition Photos

Yowza! The international beauties competing in the Miss Universe pageant gave us a first look at their gym honed bodies in the sizzling swimsuit round. We’ve got the pics, right here!

Stunners! It takes grace, poise, beauty and intellect to make it to the 2017 Miss Universe pageant. It also requires a fit bikini body and we were treated to all of contestants giving it their best in the preliminary round of the swimsuit competition. While only 15 ladies will make the cut for the Nov. 26 live show telecast, we got to see all of the international beauties flaunt their figures in sexy bikinis on Nov. 21. Gone are the days of conservative one-pieces, as the contestants rocked killer bikini bodies that are to die for!

It takes some serious gym time to get cut abs, and the contestants flaunted their fitness routines with rock-hard bodies that showed off their strict diet and exercise regimens. These ladies rocked total confidence as they showed off their curves for the judges during the preliminary swimsuit round. They needed to make their best impression as the scoring for swimsuits, evening gowns and one on one interviews with the judges will determine which 15 ladies make it into the finals during Sunday’s competition. With so many beauties and their incredible bodies, this had to have been a tough decision! see the bikini pics, here.

Of course the sentimental favorite for us all is Miss USA 2017 Kára McCullough, 26. The 5’10” beauty looked stunning in her black bikini, and since she’s a scientist with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, she’s a shoe-in when it comes to her preliminary interview portion with the judges. Brains, beauty and an amazing swimsuit body. Some girls just have all the luck in life! We’ll be rooting for her as the competition goes down on Nov. 26 at 7pm EST on Fox.

