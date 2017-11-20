Cardi B Thrilled To Be Stepmom To Offset’s Kids – ‘Family Is Everything To Her’

When Cardi B accepted Offset’s proposal, she did much more than say ‘I do’ to a husband — she also said ‘yes’ to being a stepmom to Offset’s 3 kids! And we learned exclusively she couldn’t be happier — despite the drama!

Cardi B, 25, is about to become a wife AND a stepmom all at once — and rather than feeling overwhelmed, the hip-hop artist is apparently totally pumped! After all, not only does she like kids, but she also feels there’s nothing more important than family, and she’s thrilled to be expanding hers with her new fiancé Offset, 25. The rapper already has three kids of his own, all with separate women. While two of his kids: daughter Kalea Marie and son Kody were born just days apart, his oldest child, son Jordan, is seven years old, and Offset only admitted he was his father last month. Regardless, Cardi is proudly standing by her man!

“Cardi‘s right by Offset’s side, she’s ride or die,” a Cardi source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to get shared custody of his oldest son and she supports him 100 percent. Cardi has a huge heart and she’s ready to give love to Offset’s kids and be a stepmom.” What’s more, Cardi takes family super seriously, and she’s planning on being a loyal stepmom to ALL of Offset’s youngsters. “Cardi is all about family, and now that she and Offset are family, his kids are her family too,” our insider explained. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

On top of that, the star thinks Offset truly is a great dad — and she wouldn’t stand for anything less. “Cardi B would not be marrying Offset if she thought he was a deadbeat dad,” our source dished. “He takes good care of his other two kids and he’s been taking care of his oldest son too, the one that this case is about.” Jordan’s mom, Justine Watson, requested more child support from Offset back in August, according to court documents, obtained by Page Six via The Blast. Justine claimed Offset was Jordan’s dad, although a DNA test was never taken. Regardless, Offset knew about the child from the beginning and had sporadically provided financial assistance throughout the past seven years.

However, it wasn’t until this year that Justine wanted more. She requested retroactive child support, health insurance for their son, and $15,000 for attorneys’ fees. The rapper didn’t respond to the case until October, when he admitted that Jordan was in fact his son. He also announced he wanted joint legal and physical custody of the child, and wanted Jordan’s last name to be changed to his own. Offset also said he would provide health insurance and would cover medical expenses for Jordan, as well as child support that “is based upon the income of the parties.” So apparently Offset IS stepping up to the plate, which we’re sure is making Cardi super proud!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Cardi and Offset are the real deal? Are you excited for her to become a stepmom?