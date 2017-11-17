Nick Cannon Reveals How He’s Teaching His Kids To Change The World: ‘No Deed’s Too Small’

Nick Cannon’s kids may be young, but according to him, it’s never too early to teach kindness! Speaking with him exclusively, we learned how the star’s encouraging his kids to become selfless global citizens.

Just because Nick Cannon, 37, is a celebrity, doesn’t mean he’s going to let his three kids grow up overly privileged. In fact, Nick’s starting them young and already introducing twins Monroe and Moroccan, 6, to things like global awareness, and showing them what they can do to make the world a better place! The star shares Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 47, but he also has a son with Brittany Bell, Golden Cannon. Golden is only 9 months old though, so he’s a little TOO young to start learning about kindness. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Either way though, Nick certainly seems proud of how he’s raising his two older children — and we can’t say we blame him! The celeb opened up to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet of the Halo Awards, and he couldn’t stop gushing about how important it is to teach young people about good deeds. “You know what? I honestly just, it starts small. There’s no deed too small, no deed too big,” Nick told us, sharing that in his family they have an adorable system. “We call them ‘RAKs’ — you gotta rack up the ‘RAKs’ — the ‘Random Acts of Kindness,’ ” Nick explained.

“So just teaching people how to be polite, respectful — it starts there. Manners. Willing to share. Sharing is caring. All those things that you instill into your children,” Nick passionately continued. “Then build building blocks onto that concept of, too much is given, much is required, and that we’re blessed so we can be a blessing.” SO beautiful, right? Sounds like Monroe, Moroccan, and Golden are lucky to have a dad like Nick! “It feels so much better, and it’s so much more potent to be able to give than to receive,” the TV personality concluded. We couldn’t agree more! To see Nick’s interview, watch the below video.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you inspired by Nick’s fatherly words of wisdom?