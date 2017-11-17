Uh oh! Could another man be the reason Jennifer Hudson and fiance David Otunga broke up after ten years together? A new report claims she has secretly been dating music producer Mali Music behind his back.

It came as quite a shock when The Voice judge Jennifer Hudson, 36, dumped David Otunga, 37, after ten years as a couple and requested and got a restraining order against her former fiance. Now TMZ claims that the WWE star confronted the Oscar winner about secretly seeing 29-year-old music producer Mali Music — real name Kortney Jamaal Pollard — and that’s what led to the blowup that ended their relationship. The site claims reports that Hudson denies any affair with the singer/songwriter, but that David believed they’ve been carrying on for several months.

TMZ‘s sources claim that Jennifer first met Mali Music a few years ago after hiring him to perform at a party and they became fast friends and have even hit the recording studio on a number of occasions. She did profess her love for his material during a 2014 interview with Charlamagne Tha God when she said, “My favorite artist is Mali Music. See, y’all don’t even know who he is. Y’all gotta look up Mali Music, trust me,” and that he was her “dream artist.” See pics of Jennifer and David, here.

The site was the first to report that Jennifer had the police kick David out of their family home in Chicago after receiving a protective order against her former fiancé. In the legal order filed on Nov. 16, she claimed that he was risk to her and their 8-year-old son, David Jr. David’s attorney Tracy Rizzo says otherwise, telling TMZ that, “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute. As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.”

Jennifer’s rep confirmed the sad split between the couple to HollywoodLife.com on Nov. 16, telling us, “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.” We’ve reached out to Jennifer and David’s reps about the cheating allegations.

