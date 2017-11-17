Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso Drop ‘Let Me Go’ Video With FLAGALine & It’s Total Eye Candy

Yas! Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line have debuted the video for their crossover bop ‘Let Me Go,’ and it makes us want to go for a hike in the California hills ASAP. Watch the colorful visual here!

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, has dropped the video for her epic collaboration with Alesso, watt, and Florida Georgia Line just days before their huge performance at the 2017 American Music Awards, and it’s everything! Watch the nature-inspired visual for “Let Me Go,” which dropped today, Nov. 17, above.

The video alternates between gorgeous shots of Hailee, who looks absolutely stunning, getting ready for a photo shoot, hiking beneath a beautiful sunset and going for a joyride. Florida Georgia Line, seemingly for no reason, walks around in a forest while wearing plaid. Then again, it’s pretty on-brand for them. See more pics of Hailee here.

“I hope you love it,” Hailee told fans on Instagram. Done and done! Oh, and if you’re dying for more, no worries — Hailee & Co. will all be taking the stage at the AMAs in Los Angeles, CA, this Sunday, and you know it’s going to be epic. Can’t wait to see them debut the jam live!

be sure to tune into the AMAs Sunday to see Hailee and everyone perform!