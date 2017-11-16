9 Shondaland Characters You Love To Hate: Papa Pope, Bonnie & More

There are just some characters in Shonda Rhimes’s TGIT universe that you love, but you also hate. From ‘HTGAWM’s Bonnie to the monologue-loving Rowan on ‘Scandal,’ these are the characters that need to just chill.

Listen, we love all Shondaland characters. Some are just better than others. A lot of factors go into dubbing a character one that you “love to hate,” and it’s honestly a compliment. Not all characters can be liked amongst the millions of TGIT fans. Within Shondaland’s current universe — Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder — there are just some characters that have gotten under our skin from time to time.

Let’s start with HTGAWM. Don’t lie, Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil) is single-handedly the worst character on the show. She murdered Rebecca! Never forget! She also had a weird thing going on with Annalise’s husband. Oh, and if you’re a #Flaurel fan, you know what she did. She has no semblance of girl code

When it comes to Scandal, Papa Pope is the character we all truly love to hate. Joe Morton is an incredible performer, but Rowan/Eli/Whatever is just the WORST. From ordering the hit on Jerry Grant (Dylan Minnette) to killing Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira), Rowan is irredeemable. Just give the man his bones and make him go away! Another character that many Scandal fans have been on the fence about is Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn). Fitz wasn’t always the greatest POTUS. He made more than a few poor choices — cheating on Mellie (Bellamy Young), the Amanda Tanner affair, killing Verna, to name a few. Fitz has a lot of heart, but he’s also self-centered and arrogant. But we have faith that he can change. Check out the rest of the best-worst Shonda Rhimes characters in our gallery now.

