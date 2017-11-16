Justin Bieber ‘Was Loving Every Minute’ Of Making Out With Selena Gomez On Hockey Date

The Jelena ship keeps sailing! Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez used every break in Justin’s hockey game to make out! HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details behind their public love fest!

We’re still not over the fact that Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, were caught KISSING at the “Love Yourself” singer’s hockey game on Nov. 15. But apparently it wasn’t just one kiss — there was a whole slew of them! HollywoodLife.com has learned the EXCLUSIVE details about what really went down at the ice rink that night!

“Justin loves coming to the rink because everyone treats him normal and now that Selena has been here a couple times with him you can tell he tries to show off for her and that was no different this time around,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was skating hard and trying to make all the plays. Then during breaks, every chance they had to kiss they did. It was like a complete make out festival and they were the only ones invited. Every time they were around each other she was hanging off of him and on him and he was loving every minute of it. They didn’t hide the affection they had for each other and enjoyed showing off their relationship to anyone who wanted to watch.”

If we’re sure of anything, it’s that Jelena is BACK. Shippers of the couple are also pretty confident about it too — #JelenaIsBack started trending on Twitter shortly after photos of the two kissing were posted online. Fans could not contain their excitement, and we definitely don’t blame them. Love is real, you guys! Sel even wore a blue hoodie that repped Justin’s Los Angeles hockey team when she cheered him on from the sidelines. From the sweet PDA pics to the supportive clothing choices, this date was truly more than any Jelena lovers could’ve ever hoped for.

Apparently the couple aren’t the only pair trying to get in on the rekindled romance action, though. The “Wolves” singer’s ex The Weeknd, 27, was recently spotted sneaking out of former flame Bella Hadid‘s apartment on Nov. 14. Did we miss the memo about how we should all be spending November reviving past relationships?!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Jelena’s make-out sesh?! Let us know what you think about their PDA-packed moment!