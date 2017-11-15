‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Allegedly Brought Allison Mack Into NXIVM ‘Cult,’ Claims Ex Member

We’ve learned how ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack allegedly joined a reputed ‘sex cult’! An ex member tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how co-star Kristin Kreuk first introduced her to the group.

Truly terrifying. In recent days, several stories have surfaced of a “secret sex cult” within an organization in Upstate New York called Nxivm. The Daily Mail was the first to report that Smallville actress Allison Mack, 35, is allegedly now the second in command through another sect within the organization called DOS. She only answers to the group’s creator, a man named Keith Raniere. According to a blog call The Frank Report, the organization is said to heavily recruit young women. But before the women are allowed to become full-fledged members of DOS, they must be branded on the hip with Raniere and Mack’s initials. Now we are learning how the stunning actress first joined Nxivm.

Susan Dones, an ex Nxivm member who once ran the group’s Washington Training center tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Allison joined the group after being drawn in by her former Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk, 34. “Yes Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack were members of Nxivm. Kristin recruited Allison. But Kristin left shortly after I left in 2009. She got out before it became really bizarre and wasn’t involved with anything sexual.” Dones then went on to tell us how Raniere allegedly wooed women within the group into sexual situations, and it disgusted her so much she bailed on Nxivm for good.

“I joined in 2000 and left in 2009 when I found out that Keith Raniere was manipulating women into having sex with him. He wouldn’t approach the women for sex directly. He would send one of the women working for him, a woman named Pat, on his behalf. Pat would say to the chosen woman, ‘Keith wants to spend some one on one time with you.’ Whatever they were doing with their lives, whether it was acting or business or a sport they were good at, they would be told Keith can help you if you spend some one on one time and she could set that up. He would meet them and do his seduction thing,” Dones tells us. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kreuk, Mack, Raniere and Nxivm about the allegations and none of the parties has responded to us.

Another source backs up Dones’ claims that Kreuk was responsible for recruiting Mack. “Allison was recruited while she was working on Smallville in Vancouver, Canada by another actress named Kristin Kreuk,” former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato, the man behind The Frank Report tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kristin’s boyfriend at the time had joined first and then brought her into Nxivm. Kristin then recruited Allison. Kristin became a very important part of Nxivm; she became a coach. When Allison first joined in 2007 she went to a weekend-long women’s retreat in Vancouver called Jness.” Head here for more photos of Allison.

Parlato goes on to add that Allison was allegedly courted aggressively early on because she was a powerful person in Hollywood who could lend them exposure. “They love bombed her all weekend and then at the end of the weekend, Claire Bronfman, a billionaire Seagram’s Liquor heiress (who is also a huge part of Nxivm) flew Allison on a private jet to Albany, New York to meet Keith, who calls himself ‘The Vanguard.’ All members, unless they have permission otherwise, must refer to him as this. Allison met with ‘The Vanguard’ and he pulled out all the stops. It was important to have her on board because another actress would be an excellent thing to have, she could recruit lots of other young beautiful actresses for them.” Very troubling stuff.

HollywoodLifers, are you unnerved by our insiders’ stories? Let us know.