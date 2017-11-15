Cardi B Goes Off On The Price Of Cereal On Her Room Service Menu & It’s Everything

Cardi B hilariously ranted about the expensive price of cereal, when ordering hotel room service, and we can’t stop laughing about it! Check out the hysterical video, here.

Cardi B, 23, may be a chart-topping rapper, but she’s also ready to deliver Seinfeld-esque observational humor at any moment. Cardi recently recorded a video where she had a whole rant aimed at the ridiculously high price of her room service, especially the cereal. Although Cardi admitted she “dead” wanted some cereal, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was shocked to find the price of the breakfast food was $7. “First of all, not even the box of cereal costs 7 — I mean, cereal is kind of fake expensive.” She does have a point. A bowl of cereal should not cost $7. Honestly, this video should end with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song, because her takedown of this hotel’s cereal pricing is definitely something Larry David would pull off in an episode of his HBO show.

Cardi went on to say that she thinks this part of a trend where she’s getting exploited. She added, “I feel like I’m getting hustled and bamboozled every single f*cking day, everywhere I go.” To be fair though, hotel room service has been and will always be insanely expensive for everyone, not just the rich and famous. Heck, even a bottle of water in your minibar will set you back $10. Speaking of things that cost way too much money, Cardi is recently engaged to rapper Offset, after he went down on bended and knee and proposed with an engagement ring roughly the size of a ring pop.

When it comes to her upcoming wedding, Cardi wants it just as over the top. According to her, she wants everyone to wear red and for her bridesmaids to wear suits. Check out these hot pics of Cardi and Amber Rose and choose which internet-breaking photo is your favorite.

Cardi B always speaking the truth 😂🔉 pic.twitter.com/OOg5Jeuit7 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 15, 2017

