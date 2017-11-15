Brandi Glanville Goes Braless & Joins The Sheer Shirt Trend In This Racy Top — New Pics

Dang, girl! Former ‘RHOBH’ star Brandi Glanville put her entire body on display, as she emerged from a romantic dinner date, wearing nothing but a see-through outfit. Check it out!

Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, 44, has never been shy about showing off her sexy figure, but she took things to a whole new level on Nov. 14, when she emerged from Catch restaurant in LA, wearing a see-through ensemble… with no bra in sight! As you can see in the photo above and below, Brandi revealed her sexy body a skimpy mesh dress during a romantic date night with boyfriend Donald Friese, according to Daily Mail. The top of her outfit had a large cut out, so her cleavage certainly shined through. So much so, that she was lucky one of her nipples didn’t pop out from behind the thin pieces of frilly fabric that ran up the front of her top. Oh yeah, and did we mention her skirt was completely see-through as well? Take a look. SEE MORE PICS OF BRANDI’S SEE-THROUGH OUTFIT, HERE!

We have to admit — Brandi looks amazing, but she isn’t the first celebrity to wear a see-through outfit. Sheer fabric is a hot trend right now, as Camila Cabello and Blac Chyna are just two stars who have also rocked the look recently. Camila, who recently cut ties with Fifth Harmony, showed off her bra on the EMAs red carpet this past weekend, when she wore a sheer pink princess gown. And Blac Chyna wore a sexy sheer ensemble to a Halloween party in late October. It’s definitely a hot trend that’s here to stay, so we’re curious to see if Brandi will rock anymore sheer ensembles in the near future.

Other stars who have worn sheer include Halle Berry, Karrueche Tran, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more! See all the pics here.

HollywoodLifers,