Wanna One: K-Pop Group Shoots To The Top Of The Charts With Album Re-Release & Debut Of ‘Beautiful’

K-pop hotties Wanna Be are back with a new repackaged album, and fans are flipping out! If you’re wondering what the big deal is, just watch this epic video for their title track ‘Beautiful.’

South Korean boy band Wanna One dropped a repackaged album titled 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) on Nov. 13, and it’s already dominating the Korean charts, as Soompi reports. To see what all of the fuss is about, simply take one look at the mini-movie for the fresh track “Beautiful” above!

Wanna One is comprised of eleven members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young and Ha Sung-woon. Though the group only debuted in August 2017, they’ve already gained a massive following, and tons of accolades including a 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards nomination for Best Korean Act!

Their album 1×1=1 (To Be One) was released in August, but interest was so high that they’ve dropped another record just months later. 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) includes four new tracks: “Beautiful,” “Nothing Without You,” “Twilight“ and “I Want to Have You.” The video for “Beautiful,” which also debuted on Nov. 13, has gathered more than a million views in less than 24 hours, and fans are hoping that more videos will be on the way soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Wanna One’s new video? Watch it above and tell us in the comments!