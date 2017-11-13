The Weeknd Thinks Rumored New Bae Yovanna Ventura Is ‘Beautiful’ — Moving On From Selena?

Hot new couple alert? The Weeknd shocked the world when he was spotted out with Justin Bieber’s ex, Yovanna Ventura! He reportedly thinks she’s a ‘beautiful woman,’ so does this mean he’s over Selena Gomez?!

Relax! The Weeknd, 27, is simply enjoying the bachelor life. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when surprising photos of him and Yovanna Ventura, 21, surfaced on Nov. 10, showing them leaving Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles together in the backseat of the “Star Boy” singer’s car. Even though he’s reportedly attracted to her, Abel (his real name) isn’t rushing into another relationship just yet. “He thinks Yovanna is a beautiful woman and cool to kick it with but nothing more,” an insider tells E! News, following his recent split with Selena Gomez, 25. “She is fun hanging out with. Abel is having a good time as a single dude. He is not taking any girl really seriously now.” See pics of Selena and The Weeknd during happier times, here.

The Weeknd sent the rumor mill into overdrive during his fun-filled night out with Yovanna, especially since reports surfaced claiming that he held hands with the brunette bombshell. “Abel overall is an affectionate dude whether it’s his girlfriend or not,” their source explained. “He has always been the romantic type.” It’s only been a few weeks since it was revealed that The Weeknd and Selena split following their one-year relationship and he’s since ignited romance rumors with Yovanna, who happens to be the ex of Selena’s reported on-again flame, Justin Bieber, 23. So what’s in store for the future? “He is very focused on his music,” their insider added. Sounds like a great plan!

Meanwhile, Selena’s rumored romance with Justin has been heating up and they’ve been practically inseparable! The two were spotted bike riding, going to dinners and more. Selana and The Weeknd supposedly ended things amicably, but “Selena and Abel haven’t really been speaking since the breakup,” E! reports. Even though some fans speculate that he’ll go back to his ex, “Bella Hadid and Abel are not rekindling any romance,” their insider added. “He still has so much love and respect for her and the Hadid family.”

