Steph Curry’s Little Sister Sydel Gets Engaged & Celebrates With Ayesha: See Her Ring

So, like, when’s the wedding? Sydel Curry, 23, and pro baller, Damion Lee, 25, are getting married! Damion popped the question last night [Nov. 12], with a stunning, square-cut diamond ring. Ayesha Curry, 28, was present for the sweet milestone, and took to Instagram to share her excitement. Check out Sydel’s new sparkler and Ayesha’s cute snap, below! And, don’t forget to see Sydel and Damion’s relationship in photos in our attached gallery.

As you may know, Ayesha and Steph are college sweethearts, so Sydel has been close with the International Smoke restauranteur for years. Ayesha’s like a big sister to Sydel, so it was only right that she penned the sweetest message for the newly engaged Curry. “Ummmmm my sissy is engaged which means me n @stephencurry30 are officially old,” Ayesha wrote next to a selfie from Sydel’s engagement. “Sorry to say this but I still remember your freshmen year of high school. I can’t believe now you’ll be walking down the aisle and one day starting a fam of your own! My only goal was to create and pave a path that our siblings could look up to. I only hope you feel we did that . I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Just know im always going to snatch you away for girls weekends @sydelcurry !!!!! LOVE YOU”

Sydel also took to Instagram with a collage of photos from the special night. “Thank you Jesus for this man. Thank you for your perfect timing,” she wrote. “Tonight I said yes to the man of my dreams and I couldn’t be more happy. I love you Damion Lee and cant wait to be your wife. Holy crap!!! #HappiLeeEverAfter omg omg omg omg omg omg omg.”

Damion wrote the cutest message to Sydel on Instagram, following their engagement. “Love is nothing to rush, I know you wouldn’t hurry me / Would you like to be Mrs. Sydel Alicia Curry-Lee?”

Steph Curry, 29, and his brother, fellow NBA star, Seth Curry, 27, have yet to post on social media about their baby sister’s engagement. However, it’s game day. The Warriors will host the Orlando Magic today in the Bay at 10:30 PM.

It’s unclear how long Sydel and Damion have been dating. However, she showed him off on Instagram in early 2017. And, he has a lot in common with the famous family. He’s a professional basketball player for the Warriors G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Damion, a Maryland native, attended Drexel University, where he played three seasons of college basketball. He finished out his senior year at Louisville, where he also played basketball. He played in the G League for the Maine Red Claws, an affiliate of the Celtics, before he was traded to the Santa Cruz in August 2017.

The couple reportedly met when Sydel was a student at Elon University. She played volleyball at Elon and currently assists Ayesha with her International Smoke restaurant business. She also runs a lifestyle and fashion website titled, A Curry Girl.

