Travis Scott Literally Flies On An Eagle Performing ‘Butterfly Effect’ At 2017 MTV EMAs

Okay, Travis Scott just won the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards! He performed his hit ‘Butterfly Effect,’ and yes, it involved a giant mechanical bird!

Now THAT’s how you slay an awards show! Travis Scott, 25, had the crowd roaring at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12. He performed “Butterfly Effect” for the already-amped room, getting it even more lit!

Travis soared in on an eagle, and no, we’re not exaggerating. He managed to keep himself from falling off the mechanical beast as he performed beneath a stunning lights display, and this will definitely go down in history as one of his best appearances ever!

Fans were hoping for an appearance from Kylie Jenner, 20, who is of course dating Travis, but it seems that she had other plans…or is simply hiding out. We’ve all been waiting to see if Kylie is definitely pregnant, and it looks like we’ll have to hold out a bit longer for the crystal-clear truth!

Meanwhile, after months of dating, the hot young couple has yet to grace a red carpet. Hopefully one day soon they’ll make their debut! See more of Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy photos here.

Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Stormzy, The Killers, Natalie Dormer, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit, James Bay, Will.i.Am, David Guetta, Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie are also set to perform today, so keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full coverage!

TONIGHT ⚡️TONIGHT ⚡️TONIGHT (check your local listings for timings) #MTVEMA #LondonIsOpen A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:47am PST

