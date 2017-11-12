Blac Chyna Cozies Up To Playboi Carti After It’s Revealed She’s Wanted On ‘L&HH’

Blac Chyna was seen getting close with Playboi Carti in yet another Instagram post soon after ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Mona-Scott Young admitted she’d love to have the reality star on her show. Get the juicy details here!

Blac Chyna, 29, has been spending some time with Playboi Carti, 21, recently and it’s causing a lot of speculation that the two are more than friends. There have been numerous photos showing up of the two looking pretty comfortable together whether it be during a casual outing with friends or a date night with just the two of them and we can’t help but wonder if there’s a sizzling romance underneath it all. After all the drama with ex Rob Kardashian, 30, it appears Blac wants to move on and Playboi Carti just may be who she’s turning to. See some of Blac’s best photos here!

When the mother of two is not keeping busy by hanging out with those near and dear to her, she may have an opportunity to appear on another television show. Love & Hip Hop star Mona-Scott Young, 50, recently announced on the Wendy Williams Show that she’d love to see Blac on her show now that she’s rapping. Is this an idea that could actually become a reality?! We’d love to find out!

Blac often shares her life in the public eye on social media and has appeared in numerous reality series already, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so she is already used to the cameras! A stint on L&HH could definitely be of some interest to her. There’s no word yet on whether she’s spoken with Mona-Scott about the opportunity, but we will always be keeping an eye out for the possibilities. Blac on another juicy reality series?! We love the idea!

