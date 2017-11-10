Jeffrey Dahmer: 5 Things To Know About The Infamous Serial Killer Who Murdered 17 Young Men

eJeffrey Dahmer is one of the most notorious serial killers in the world, but many don’t know the gory details of his murders, and what happened afterward. Learn more about him before ‘Dahmer on Dahmer’ premieres!

1. He murdered men he brought home from gay bars, malls and bus stops

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 young men from 1978 to 1991, only pausing his killing spree in the mid-1980s when his father forced him to join the Air Force. Dahmer lured the men home by baiting them with money or sex, then gave them alcohol laced with drugs before strangling them to death. He would then dismember the bodies, sometimes keeping body parts as “souvenirs.” The dismemberments and methods of torture and murder grew more disturbing as time went on. After killing the men, Dahmer took photos of the victims so he could relive the experience.

Dahmer’s first murder occurred in June 1978, when he took a hitchhiker named Steven Hicks back to his parents’ house. Dahmer got him drunk, and when Hicks tried to leave, he struck him in the head, and strangled him with a barbell. He dismembered the corpse burying the body parts in the backyard. Later, he exhumed the remains, crushed the bones with a sledgehammer, and scattered them in the woods. This is just one of 17 sickening murders he committed.

2. He engaged in sex acts with the corpses

This is gross, so read with caution. After murdering some of his victims, Dahmer engaged in necrophilia — aka having sex with the dead bodies. This was directly before mutilating them, then keeping body parts, like skulls and genitals, in jars in his apartment.

3. He was sent to jail for child molestation

Dahmer was charged with sexual exploitation and second-degree sexual assault in 1989 after molesting a 13-year-old boy. However, inadequate search of his apartment meant that Dahmer was never in danger of the murders being revealed. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to a year in prison on “day release.” His sentence was eventually reduced to 10 months for good behavior. While he was awaiting his sentencing, he murdered an aspiring model named Anthony Spears, subsequently sodomizing, photographing the evidence, dismembering the body, and getting rid of it.

In 1991, a neighbor called the cops after seeing a 14-year-old boy running naked down the street. Police caught up with him, but accepted the word of Dahmer that he was his much-older lover. He was actually the brother of the child he molested. Police only glanced at the apartment before leaving. Dahmer killed, raped, and dismembered the boy as soon as police left. If the police had looked harder, they would have found the body of Tony Hughes.

4. Police found the disturbing amount of body parts and photos in his apartment

Dahmer was arrested after police picked up 32-year-old Tracy Edwards, who was wandering the street with a handcuff on his wrist in 1991. He told the cops that a "weird dude" drugged and restrained him. They went to Dahmer's apartment to investigate.

Edwards claimed that the knife Dahmer had threatened him with was in the bedroom. When the officer went in to corroborate the story, he noticed Polaroid photographs of dismembered bodies lying around. Dahmer was subdued by the officers. Subsequent searches revealed a head in the refrigerator, three more in the freezer and a catalog of other horrors, including preserved skulls, jars containing genitalia and an extensive gallery of macabre Polaroid photographs of his victims. He was arrested and put on trial.

5. He was murdered in prison

Dahmer was sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences, another life sentence added on later. One of his fellow inmates, Christopher Scarver, murdered him in 1994, beating him with a metal bar from the prison weight room. He confronted Dahmer about his crimes, and revealed later in an interview that he was disgusted by what he did. He said that Dahmer also taunted the other inmates by shaping his food into severed limbs.

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks premieres Saturday, November 11 at 7pm ET/PT on Oxygen

