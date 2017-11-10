Veterans Day 2017: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open On The Holiday?

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, honoring the men and women who have served dutifully in the armed forces. As the country prepares its tributes, find out what’s closed and open on this holiday.

Veterans Day is the official day that honors all those who bravely donned the uniform in service to the United States military. The holiday is always held on Nov. 11, and with it falling on a Saturday in 2017, many government agencies are observing it on the proceeding Friday, Nov. 10. It can be confusing to navigate what’s open and what’s closed in respect, so find out the details here.

The vast majority of banks – including the “Big Four” of Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan — will be open on Friday, but will be closed on Saturday, according to USA Today. Best to get any major transactions done before the weekend. Similarly, the stock markets will be open on Friday. If you’re mailing in the rent check, Post offices (as well as mail pickup/delivery) are open Friday but closed on Saturday. Better Venmo it.

For those who want to honor the men and women who fought for America by visiting the country’s national parks, they will be open on Friday and have free entrance on Saturday and Sunday. Check out your local state parks, as many will be offering free admission on Veterans Day weekend. Most state offices and courts will be closed on Friday (and on Saturday, naturally).

Of course, the big question is – will stores and restaurants be open? Well, people should possibly call ahead to their favorite local restaurant before going out to eat, but it will likely be open. In fact, many restaurants will offer active military members freebies or discounts, according to USA Today. So, if you have a relative who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or another military branch, take them out to dinner as a way to say “thanks.” Most stores and shops will also be open on Friday and Saturday, as Veterans Day has become another time for sales.

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, hailing back to the armistice of World War I. The decree called for a temporary cease-fire between the Allied forces and Germany “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” per NJ.com. President Woodrow Wilson made Nov. 11, 1919 the first official observation of Armistice Day and Congress, in 1926, made it an annual observation. The holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

