Did Taylor Swift Meet Joe Alwyn At The 2016 Met Gala? See Evidence In ‘Dress’

How did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn meet? That’s the question every T-Swift fan has. Well, Taylor may have revealed in ‘Dress’ that they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala — the same night she danced with Tom Hiddleston!

“Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached,” Taylor Swift, 27, sings in her very sexy song “Dress.” Upon the first listen, you probably didn’t think anything about these lyrics. Tay’s just singing about the moment when she met Joe, but did she just hint exactly where she met him? Taylor showed up to the 2016 Met Gala with platinum blonde hair and a super edgy look. In a jaw-dropping twist, Joe Alwyn, 26, was also at the 2016 Met Gala! And guess what? The British hunk was also sporting a buzzcut! Mind officially blown!

The 2016 Met Gala was also the night Taylor was spotted dancing with Tom Hiddleston, 36, whom she later dated after breaking up with Calvin Harris, 33. In “Getaway Car,” Taylor implies she met Tom at the Met Gala as well. Taylor admits she wanted to leave Calvin around the time of the 2016 event, but she “needed a reason.” Tom gave her an out. Tom was her getaway car.

In short, the 2016 Met Gala changed the course of Taylor’s life forever. The turn of events that night eventually led her to Joe. He must have made one incredible impression on Tay! Taylor and Joe have kept their relationship under wraps from everyone since they started dating. They have yet to make an official public appearance together. Most of Taylor’s album, Reputation, is about her love for Joe and how he’s different from all the guys that she dated before. After listening to Reputation, Joe may just be “the one” for Taylor!

