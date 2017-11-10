Taylor Swift’s Fashion Evolution — See Her Best & Worst Style Moments Over The Past 10 Years

Taylor Swift’s newest album ‘reputation’ is out NOW, and her style has dramatically changed from the country cutie we first met in 2006. See her sexiest and most cringe-worthy looks from the past 10 years below!

Reputation is EVERYTHING so today is totally dedicated to Taylor Swift, 27. We’ve been fans since the beginning, so we wanted to look back at her style evolution and see just how much she has changed. She started off as a legitimate country crooner, with cowboy boots and tight curls back in 2006, when her debut album Taylor Swift was released. Her early style was extremely romantic and feminine — to match her songs like “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.” At one point, she was very vintage, wearing retro-inspired, full skirts. She was loving that ’50s fashion! Then she transformed into trendy, chic Taylor. She LOVED crop tops and skater skirts paired with platform heels while she was dating Calvin Harris.

More recently, she went punk, rocking platinum blonde hair. She wore an edgy silver and black dress by Louis Vuitton to the 2016 Met Gala. She finished off her goth look at that event with dark lipstick and black, lace up heels. Now, for reputation, she’s wearing oversized camo jackets, and thigh-high boots. The curls are back, but there are not “country curls” — they are undone, wet curls — cool curls. We’re not knocking on any of Taylor’s past fashion choices — we’ve also tried to find our true style throughout the past 10 years. Taylor wore a gold Reem Acra dress to the 2009 CMA Awards that I literally almost bought in white as my WEDDING DRESS. And I was just 2009 Fearless Taylor for Halloween.

Along with her fashion, her hair has really transformed as well! From long curls to a short, sleek bob, to bangs, to platinum locks, she’s rocked so many amazing looks. See her style and beauty evolution in the gallery attached above!

HollywoodLifers, which era of Taylor Swift’s fashion evolution is your favorite?