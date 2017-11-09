Corey Haim’s Mom Responds To Charlie Sheen Rape Claims & Names Another Abuser

The late Corey Haim’s mom has responded to the shocking allegations that Charlie Sheen raped her son when he was just 13-years-old. We’ve got her reaction as well as her accusation that another man molested Corey.

With the floodgates opened in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, new accusations involving others in the industry are popping up every day. Following a close friend’s Nov. 8 allegation that late teen star Corey Haim was raped by Charlie Sheen on a film set back in 1986, his mom Judy is speaking out. In a new interview with Dr. Oz for his daytime TV show, Judy told him “I know what’s going on out there with what everybody is saying. I can tell you as a mother that I haven’t seen one change in character. I would have known if anything was wrong. My kid had nothing, he was transparent. He never hid anything. He was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one. When my son was 13 he wasn’t going to ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.” So she doesn’t seem to know if the alleged rape ever happened, other than she just didn’t see any changes in Corey’s demeanor.

However, Judy admitted that she knew her son had been molested, but by someone who wasn’t Charlie. She went on to say, “I have to tell you, — is the guy that abused my son.” WHAT? We don’t know who she called out as the alleged perpetrator’s name was beeped out by the show. So she DOES know that Corey was victimized by someone in Hollywood, she just isn’t aware if anything went down between Charlie and her son. See pics of Corey, here.

Dominick Brascia, a former actor and close friend of Haim, made the shocking accusation against Charlie public via The National Enquirer on Nov. 8. He claimed the incident happened when a 19-year-old Charlie raped a then 13-year-old Corey on the set of the 1986 coming of age drama Lucas. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” The former Anger Management star’s rep told HollywoodLife.com following the allegations that, “Charlie’s statement is that he absolutely denies the claim.”

