Corey Haim ‘Broke Down In Tears’ Over Charlie Sheen Alleged Sexual Assault Says Friend

So sad. A longtime friend of the late actor, Corey Haim, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that his relationship with Charlie Sheen and the alleged sexual assault, tormented him for years.

Corey Haim was taken from us much too soon. Fans adored Canadian actor, who tragically passed away at 38-years old in 2010 due to pneumonia, for his handsome looks and unforgettable role in The Lost Boys opposite Corey Feldman. Unfortunately, some recent sexual assault allegations are forcing fans to bring up his name again — seven years after his death. Former actor Dominick Brascia accused Charlie Sheen of sexually assaulting Haim when he was just a teenager. Even though the late teen idol is no longer here to speak for himself, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Corey might do if he were still alive.

“Corey would end up breaking down in tears talking about it,” a close friend to Corey tells us. “He and I used to talk a lot about it, and Corey would get very upset about what happened between him and Charlie. Corey liked to hang out at the park, and it was during these trips that he would get pensive and sad; emotional about the things he had been through and I was there for him as a shoulder to cry on. He would say things like, ‘I wish that my life was different.’ It was really sad.”

The interaction between Corey, who was only 13 years old during the alleged incident, and Charlie who was 19, was difficult for the younger actor to handle. “Corey was very embarrassed and confused by the intimacy that took place between them,” shares the source. “Corey was young and not mature enough to understand what really happened. He was not emotionally mature enough to deal with how he felt about his interactions with Charlie.”

And how does Charlie feel about all of this? The Platoon actor, through his rep, strongly “denied these allegations” to the public on Nov. 8. The alleged assault is speculated to have happened during the production of Lucas in 1985. “Things did not end well” between the co-stars, our source continues, adding that Haim had big dreams for the future before falling seriously ill. Hopefully, when the truth comes to light, justice will be served.

