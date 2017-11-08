‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Whatever Happened To Izzie Stevens Anyway?

Believe it or not it’s been seven long years since Katherine Heigl, aka Izzie Stevens, left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for good. Chances are you don’t remember exactly how it all went down for Izzie, so we’re here to refresh your memory!

The last time Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) was featured in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy was the 12th episode of season six in 2010. She returned to Seattle Grace in an episode called “I Like You So Much Better When You’re Naked” after Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) calls her in a previous episode to tell her her husband, Alex (Justin Chambers), might be moving on. Izzie comes back in an attempt to win Alex back, but unfortunately he just isn’t feeling it. Alex eventually warms up to Izzie enough to tell her that she taught him how to be a good man, and that he was truly happy she was finally cancer free, but that he would be happier if she moved on with her life, too. This was a devastating blow to Izzie who was not only there to win back her husband, Alex, but also in hopes of getting a job at a hospital nearby in Tacoma.

Once she was turned away by Alex, Izzie wanted out. At the end of the episode Meredith finds her packing her things and begs her not to go, telling her that this is her home and where she belongs. Izzie tells Meredith, “No it’s not. Not anymore. It’s just a place I worked and I can do that anywhere.” The words cut through Meredith like a knife and she walks out, leaving Izzie to, well, leave. She’s never again seen on the series, but before the sixth season is up Alex reveals to Meredith that he received divorce papers from his wife. He eventually signs them and sends them back, ending their marriage off-screen.

Despite Izzie’s season six departure she is mentioned a few times throughout the series. In the sixth season finale Alex is shot and asks for his ex-wife, Izzie. He hallucinates that the girl he’s been sleeping with, Lexie (Chyler Leigh), is actually Izzie and apologizes to her, begging her to never leave him again. Fans have long been hoping that Izzie might make a comeback but so far… nothing.

